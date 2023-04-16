Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zakynthos, Greece

9 properties total found
2 room apartmentin ampelokepoi, Greece
2 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath 87 m²
€ 175,000
Ampelokipi vetral of Athens apartment oif 87 sq.m. airy ground floor in very good condition …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin ampelokepoi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
ampelokepoi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
3 room apartmentin ampelokepoi, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath 112 m²
€ 425,000
For Sale - Residential Froor apartment - Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 112 Sq.m., 3 Be…
3 room apartmentin ampelokepoi, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath 96 m²
€ 312,000
2 room apartmentin ampelokepoi, Greece
2 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath 137 m²
€ 145,000
For Sale - Residential Apartment - Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 137 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms…
3 room apartmentin ampelokepoi, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath 98 m²
€ 210,000
Ampelokipi cetral of Athens, apartment ́ of 98sq.m. 2nd floor corner in excellent condition …
2 room apartmentin ampelokepoi, Greece
2 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath 109 m²
€ 335,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 109 Sq.m., 2 Bedro…
2 room apartmentin ampelokepoi, Greece
2 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath 82 m²
€ 160,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 82 Sq.m., 2 Bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Zakynthos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Zakynthos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale, a beautiful stone house of 120 sq.m on a seaside plot of 14 meters high above the …
