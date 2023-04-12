Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
8
Municipality of Athens
8
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos
1
8 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 38 m²
€ 50,000
1 room studio apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 43 m²
€ 125,000
Ano Kypseli near the center of Athens, studio of 43 sq.m. bright and sunny 4th floor penthou…
1 room studio apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 30 m²
€ 35,000
1 room studio apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 38 m²
€ 105,000
For Sale - Residential Studio - Athens North: Nea Ionia - Kalogreza 38 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …
2 room Studio apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room Studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 72 m²
€ 119,000
Ilion west of Athens Palatiani area: apartment of 72sq.m. 1st floor without elevator, bright…
1 room studio apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
33 m²
€ 28,000
For Sale -- Residential Studio  -- Athens Center: Athens - Attiki 33 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, Metr…
1 room studio apartmentin Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 bath 20 m²
€ 29,000
Property Code: 1334 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Studio of total surface 20 sq.m, on…
1 room studio apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 6 Floor
€ 120,000
Apartment for sale in Center, Neos Kosmos of Athens - Center for 120.000€ (Listing No GK002)…

