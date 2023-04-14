UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Polygyros
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Polygyros, Greece
Apartment
41 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 bath
45 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
Apartments are located in a quiet summer village which is named Kalyves in Sithonia 250 mete…
2 room apartment
gerakine, Greece
1 bath
66 m²
€ 115,000
This apartment is located in Psakoudia village only 50 meters to the sandy beach. The apartm…
3 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bath
95 m²
€ 200,000
The apartments are located at the end of a quiet summer village which is named Kalyves in Si…
2 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
1 bath
70 m²
€ 120,000
The apartments are located in Psakoudia village 300 meters from the beach. The apartments ar…
1 room apartment
Galarinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath
62 m²
€ 150,000
The apartment is located at Gerakini village only 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The …
9 room apartment
Vatopedi, Greece
4 bath
492 m²
€ 1,100,000
Property Code: HPS3300 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Ormilia Psakoudia for €1.100.000 . This 492 …
3 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bath
112 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: HPS3214 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €200.000. Th…
3 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bath
109 m²
€ 190,000
Property Code: HPS3215 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €190.000. Thi…
3 room apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For saleDuplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the first …
2 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 bath
90 m²
€ 135,000
Property Code: HPS2738 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €135.000. Th…
3 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 135,000
Property Code: HPS2732 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Ormilia Psakoudia for €135.000. This 100 sq.…
3 room apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For saleDuplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the first …
3 room apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For saleDuplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the first …
3 room apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For saleDuplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the first …
3 room apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For saleDuplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the first …
1 room apartment
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 bath
97 m²
€ 150,000
Property Code: HPS902 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €150.000. This 97 sq.…
3 room apartment
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS900 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €260.000. This 100 s…
1 room apartment
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 bath
70 m²
€ 120,000
Property Code: HPS899 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €120.000. This 70 sq.…
3 room apartment
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 bath
122 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: HPS895 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €350.000. This 122 s…
2 room apartment
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 bath
78 m²
€ 150,000
Property Code: HPS889 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €150.000. This 78 sq.…
3 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
1 bath
80 m²
€ 370,000
Property Code: HPS676 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €370.000 . Th…
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath
90 m²
€ 125,000
Property Code: HPS173 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Gerakini for €125.000 . This 90 sq. …
3 room apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For saleDuplex of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the first …
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath
38 m²
€ 89,000
The apartment is located in a suburbs of Gerakini village in a complex in front of the beach…
2 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
2 bath
98 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
The complex is located 2 km from Psakoudia village in front of the sea 200 meters to the san…
1 room apartment
gerakine, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath
86 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 150,000
The apartment is located at Gerakini village only 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The …
2 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
