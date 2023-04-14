Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Polygyros, Greece

41 property total found
1 room apartmentin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 bath 45 m² Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
Apartments are located in a quiet summer village which is named Kalyves in Sithonia 250 mete…
2 room apartmentin gerakine, Greece
2 room apartment
gerakine, Greece
1 bath 66 m²
€ 115,000
This apartment is located in Psakoudia village only 50 meters to the sandy beach. The apartm…
3 room apartmentin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bath 95 m²
€ 200,000
The apartments are located at the end of a quiet summer village which is named Kalyves in Si…
2 room apartmentin Psakoudia, Greece
2 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
1 bath 70 m²
€ 120,000
The apartments are located in Psakoudia village 300 meters from the beach. The apartments ar…
1 room apartmentin Galarinos, Greece
1 room apartment
Galarinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath 62 m²
€ 150,000
The apartment is located at Gerakini village only 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The …
9 room apartmentin Vatopedi, Greece
9 room apartment
Vatopedi, Greece
4 bath 492 m²
€ 1,100,000
Property Code: HPS3300 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Ormilia Psakoudia for €1.100.000 . This 492 …
3 room apartmentin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bath 112 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: HPS3214 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €200.000. Th…
3 room apartmentin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bath 109 m²
€ 190,000
Property Code: HPS3215 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €190.000. Thi…
2 room apartmentin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 135,000
Property Code: HPS2738 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €135.000. Th…
3 room apartmentin Psakoudia, Greece
3 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 135,000
Property Code: HPS2732 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Ormilia Psakoudia for €135.000. This 100 sq.…
1 room apartmentin Taxiarchis, Greece
1 room apartment
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 bath 97 m²
€ 150,000
Property Code: HPS902 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €150.000. This 97 sq.…
3 room apartmentin Taxiarchis, Greece
3 room apartment
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS900 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €260.000. This 100 s…
1 room apartmentin Taxiarchis, Greece
1 room apartment
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 bath 70 m²
€ 120,000
Property Code: HPS899 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €120.000. This 70 sq.…
3 room apartmentin Taxiarchis, Greece
3 room apartment
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 bath 122 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: HPS895 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €350.000. This 122 s…
2 room apartmentin Taxiarchis, Greece
2 room apartment
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 bath 78 m²
€ 150,000
Property Code: HPS889 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €150.000. This 78 sq.…
3 room apartmentin Psakoudia, Greece
3 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 370,000
Property Code: HPS676 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €370.000 . Th…
2 room apartmentin Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 125,000
Property Code: HPS173 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Gerakini for €125.000 . This 90 sq. …
2 room apartmentin Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath 38 m²
€ 89,000
The apartment is located in a suburbs of Gerakini village in a complex in front of the beach…
2 room apartmentin Psakoudia, Greece
2 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
2 bath 98 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
The complex is located 2 km from Psakoudia village in front of the sea 200 meters to the san…
1 room apartmentin gerakine, Greece
1 room apartment
gerakine, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
3 room apartmentin Polygyros, Greece
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath 86 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 150,000
The apartment is located at Gerakini village only 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The …
2 room apartmentin Psakoudia, Greece
2 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
