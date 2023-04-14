UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
The Municipality of Sithonia
Neos Marmaras
Residential properties for sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms
101 m²
-1 Floor
€ 480,000
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 101 m2, 3 Le…
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms
88 m²
-1 Floor
€ 460,000
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 88 m2, 3 Lev…
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms
82 m²
-1 Floor
€ 430,000
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 82 m2, 3 Lev…
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
-1 Floor
€ 490,000
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 95 m2, 3 Lev…
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bath
101 m²
€ 480,000
Property Code: HPS3741 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Paradeisos for €480.000 . This 101 sq. m…
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bath
95 m²
€ 490,000
Property Code: HPS3744 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Paradeisos for €490.000 . This 95 sq. m.…
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bath
88 m²
€ 460,000
Property Code: HPS3742 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Paradeisos for €460.000 . This 88 sq. m.…
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
-1 Floor
€ 420,000
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 100 m2, 3 Levels,…
6 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
6 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 840,000
Paradeisos SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 200 m2, 3 Levels,…
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bath
82 m²
€ 430,000
Property Code: HPS3743 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Paradeisos for €430.000 . This 82 sq. m.…
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
-1 Floor
€ 420,000
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 100 m2, 3 Levels,…
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bath
100 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3723 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Paradeisos for €420.000 . This 100 sq. m…
6 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
4 bath
200 m²
€ 840,000
Property Code: HPS3724 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Paradeisos for €840.000 . This 200 sq. m…
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bath
100 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3644 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Paradeisos for €420.000 . This 100 sq. m…
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bath
90 m²
€ 250,000
These fully furnished maisonette is located in the surroundings od Neos Marmaras town and is…
2 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 62 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
9 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
9 Number of rooms
615 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Each villa is built on a private plot in a complex on 3 levels and consists of 5 rooms of 3 …
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms
185 m²
-1 Floor
€ 399,000
Neos Marmaras SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 185 m2, 3…
6 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
6 Number of rooms
300 m²
-1 Floor
€ 850,000
Neos Marmaras SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 300 m2, 3…
5 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms
255 m²
-1 Floor
€ 550,000
Tripotamos SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 255 m2, 3 Le…
2 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 Number of rooms
145 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
Tripotamos SALE House 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 145 m2,, Need for…
5 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
-1 Floor
€ 850,000
Tripotamos SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 300 m2,, Und…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of 5…
5 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 bath
300 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: HPS3089 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Tripotamos for €850.000 . This 300 sq. m…
2 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bath
145 m²
€ 1,500,000
Property Code: HPS3072 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Tripotamos for €1.500.000. This 145 sq. …
5 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bath
255 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS2500 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Tripotamos for €550.000 . This 255 sq. m…
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bath
80 m²
€ 260,000
6 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bath
300 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: HPS1181 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for €850.000 . This 300 sq…
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bath
185 m²
€ 399,000
Property Code: HPS35 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for €399.000. This 185 sq. m…
