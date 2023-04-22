Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos istiaias-aidepsou
  6. Loutra Edipsou
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Loutra Edipsou, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale Apartment of 396 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartment in Edipsos, Greece
2 room apartment
Edipsos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 200,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir