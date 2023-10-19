Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kissamos Municipality, Greece

19 properties total found
3 room house in Kissamos, Greece
3 room house
Kissamos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
This residential complex with magnificent views of Kissamos Bay and the surrounding olive gr…
€404,000
3 room house in Kissamos, Greece
3 room house
Kissamos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 193 m²
This separate luxury villa is located in Villa Bay in Kissamos (na Latin Castelli) on the te…
€830,000
3 room house in Nopigia, Greece
3 room house
Nopigia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is an amazing villa for sale in Kissamos, Chania Crete. The villa is located  in the pi…
€495,000
2 room house in Nopigia, Greece
2 room house
Nopigia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This is a beautiful apartment for sale in Nopigia, Kissamos, Chania. Enjoy this 2 story, 80 …
€283,000
2 room house in Nopigia, Greece
2 room house
Nopigia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
See this exceptional apartment for sale in Nopigia, Kissamos, Chania. Ideal 2 story apartmen…
€297,000
3 room house in Nopigia, Greece
3 room house
Nopigia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is a beautiful villa for sale in Nopigia, Kissamos, Chania. Enjoy this 100 sqms living …
€476,000
3 room house in Nopigia, Greece
3 room house
Nopigia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful villa for sale in Nopigia, Kissamos, Chania. Enjoy this 100 sqms living space…
€498,000
2 room house in Nopigia, Greece
2 room house
Nopigia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
So close to the sea you can feel the breeze from this beautiful 2 story apartment for sale i…
€283,000
3 room house in Nopigia, Greece
3 room house
Nopigia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
So close to the sea you can smell it from this beautiful apartment for sale in Nopigia, Kiss…
€299,000
3 room house in Nopigia, Greece
3 room house
Nopigia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful seaside apartment is for sale in Nopigia, Kissamos, Chania.  Enjoy this 2 sto…
€299,000
2 room house in Saint George, Greece
2 room house
Saint George, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This traditional classic style house for sale in Kastelli, Kissamos, Chania, is a very well …
€350,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Nopigia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nopigia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€305,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Nopigia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nopigia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a maisonette of 80 sq.m. in Chania region, Crete. The two storey modern property…
€290,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chairethiana, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chairethiana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€305,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Potamida, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Potamida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€305,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Topolia, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Topolia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful stone house in Kissamos Chania Crete for sale, is set in an elevated rural lo…
€400,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kissamos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nopigia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nopigia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with …
€495,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Potamida, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Potamida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€1,28M

