Residential properties for sale in Adenta, Ghana

7 properties total found
2 room house in Adenta, Ghana
2 room house
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 63,737
2 room house in Adenta, Ghana
2 room house
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 59,184
2 room house in Adenta, Ghana
2 room house
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 59,184
3 room house in Adenta, Ghana
3 room house
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 110,174
3 room house in Adenta, Ghana
3 room house
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 182,106
4 room house in Adenta, Ghana
4 room house
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 182,106
4 room house in Adenta, Ghana
4 room house
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 318,686
