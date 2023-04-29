Georgia
Tbilisi
Georgia
Abkhazia
Tbilisi
Villas
Villas for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia
205 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
239 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 358,581
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
241 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 359,929
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
235 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 351,841
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
282 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 417,896
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
255 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 412,854
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 81,744
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 87,204
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 99,283
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 2 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 67,527
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
171 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 214,406
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 2 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
88 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 110,217
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 110,217
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
202 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 264,797
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 57,876
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
179 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 252,127
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 57,247
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
269 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 329,467
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
162 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 205,801
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
179 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 205,801
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
264 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 332,663
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 32,964
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
320 m²
€ 566,181
With exclusive rights! 3-storey private house for sale in Tskne…
Villa 4 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
€ 319,039
Description: 2-storey private house for sale, near Tbilisi Mall…
Villa 4 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
530 m²
€ 3,145
Description: 3-storey private house for rent in Digomi 7, near …
Villa 3 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 134,805
Description: 2-storey house for sale in Saburtalo, on Nutsubidz…
Villa 3 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 2,696
Description: 3-storey house for rent in Saburtalo, on Nutsubidz…
Villa 4 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms
8 bath
500 m²
€ 853,765
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Newly built, m…
Villa 5 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
350 m²
€ 3,145
Description: 2-storey private house for rent (from January) in …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms
9 bath
700 m²
€ 899
With exclusive rights !!! For long-term or daily rent (at parti…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
12 Number of rooms
9 bath
700 m²
€ 4,943
With exclusive rights !!! For long-term or daily rent, also for…
Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
