Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia
  4. Tbilisi
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

Villa To archive
Clear all
205 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 239 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 358,581
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 241 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 359,929
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 351,841
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 282 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 417,896
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 412,854
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 81,744
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Realting.com
Go
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 87,204
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 99,283
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 2 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 67,527
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 171 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 214,406
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 2 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 110,217
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 110,217
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 202 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 264,797
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 57,876
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 179 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 252,127
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 57,247
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 269 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 329,467
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 162 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 205,801
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 179 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 205,801
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 264 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 332,663
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa in Tabakhmela, Georgia
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 32,964
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 320 m²
€ 566,181
With exclusive rights! 3-storey private house for sale in Tskne…
Villa 4 room villa in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 319,039
Description: 2-storey private house for sale, near Tbilisi Mall…
Villa 4 room villa in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 530 m²
€ 3,145
Description: 3-storey private house for rent in Digomi 7, near …
Villa 3 room villa in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 134,805
Description: 2-storey house for sale in Saburtalo, on Nutsubidz…
Villa 3 room villa in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 2,696
Description: 3-storey house for rent in Saburtalo, on Nutsubidz…
Villa 4 room villa in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 8 bath 500 m²
€ 853,765
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Newly built, m…
Villa 5 room villa in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 room villa
Tbilisi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m²
€ 3,145
Description: 2-storey private house for rent (from January) in …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 9 bath 700 m²
€ 899
With exclusive rights !!! For long-term or daily rent (at parti…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
12 Number of rooms 9 bath 700 m²
€ 4,943
With exclusive rights !!! For long-term or daily rent, also for…

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir