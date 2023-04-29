Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia
  4. Tbilisi
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bath 190 m² Number of floors 3
€ 130,312
About project The cottage complex is located in an elite, ecologically clean recreation area…
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir