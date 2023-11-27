Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gambia

Bungalow 2 rooms with furniture, with appliances in Brufut, Gambia
Bungalow 2 rooms with furniture, with appliances
Brufut, Gambia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
This European standard-built property with 2 semi-attached bungalows is situated in the resi…
€135,000
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
+2207063800 info@gamrealty.com
Villa 3 room villa in Brufut, Gambia
Villa 3 room villa
Brufut, Gambia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Discover Heritage Community – Where Elegance Meets Convenience Introducing an exclusive g…
€129,013
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
+2207063800 info@gamrealty.com
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Sanyang, Gambia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Sanyang, Gambia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Welcome to your new home in Sanyang, nestled on a spacious 570 m2 plot in Kombo South, The G…
€135,000
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
+2207063800 info@gamrealty.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent 15-apartment company that combines efficient use of premises with high-quality…
€64,900
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
+2202102278 sally.gibba@habita.com
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/1
Moona 2 is our newest housing project with modern atchitectural designs and European fine fi…
€42,900
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
+2202102278 sally.gibba@habita.com
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/1
Moona 2 is our newest housing project with modern atchitectural designs and European fine fi…
€42,900
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
+2207779717 john.gomez@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
A magnificent 15-apartment company that combines efficient use of premises with high-quality…
€64,900
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
+2202104119 rosalie.diatta@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
A magnificent 15-apartment company that combines efficient use of premises with high-quality…
€64,900
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
+2202104119 rosalie.diatta@habita.com

