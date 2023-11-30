Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Serrekunda, Gambia

1 room Cottage in Sanyang, Gambia
1 room Cottage
Sanyang, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Luxury Roundhouse Near Beach For Sale | Sanyang – Kendingsabel “Experience a blend of lux…
€120,000
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Sukuta, Gambia
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
6 Brand New Spacious 2-bedroom Apartments in Sanchaba | The Gambia Discover your new home…
€72,843
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
2 room apartment in city center, with appliances, with surveillance security system in Serrekunda, Gambia
2 room apartment in city center, with appliances, with surveillance security system
Serrekunda, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 10
Apartments Offices and Retail spaces for sale and rent | Pipeline – Kanifing NEW DEVELOPM…
€71,477
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view in Sukuta, Gambia
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 13
New 1, 2 and 3-bedroom Apartments for Sale in Bijilo | The Horizon Luxury Seaside Living …
€51,900
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sukuta, Gambia
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Studios Apartments and Penthouses for sale at Kololi Gardens | NEW with a 3-year payment pla…
€87,900
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view in Tanji, Gambia
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view
Tanji, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
1 and 2-bed Beachfront Apartments for Sale at Tanji Cliffs | Tanji Introducing Tanji Clif…
€81,584
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
Bungalow 8 rooms with furniture, with appliances in Brufut, Gambia
Bungalow 8 rooms with furniture, with appliances
Brufut, Gambia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
*** TWO FOR ONE! *** 3-Bedroom Semi-Attached Bungalows | Fully furnished | Brufut This Eu…
€135,000
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
Villa 1 room in Brufut, Gambia
Villa 1 room
Brufut, Gambia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Modern 3-bed Villas for sale in Gated Estate – NEW | Brufut (Bird Reserve) Discover Herit…
€128,385
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Sanyang, Gambia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Sanyang, Gambia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Modern New Build 2-Story House for Sale | Sanyang Welcome to your new home in Sanyang, ne…
€135,000
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
Mansion 5 bedrooms with balcony in Tanji, Gambia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with balcony
Tanji, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
LIVE LIKE A KING! Newly built Grand Mansion on 8500 m2 plot for sale | Tanji This dist…
€305,029
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent 15-apartment company that combines efficient use of premises with high-quality…
€64,900
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/1
Moona 2 is our newest housing project with modern atchitectural designs and European fine fi…
€42,900
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/1
Moona 2 is our newest housing project with modern atchitectural designs and European fine fi…
€42,900
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
A magnificent 15-apartment company that combines efficient use of premises with high-quality…
€64,900
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
A magnificent 15-apartment company that combines efficient use of premises with high-quality…
€64,900
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Sukuta, Gambia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/2
3-bed 2-story semi-attached Townhouses with rooftop seaview | Kololi – 5 minutes to beach …
€133,848
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch

