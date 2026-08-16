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Residential properties for sale in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia

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houses
3
5 properties total found
House in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
House
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
$203,640
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
House
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Sukuta, Kombo North, The Gambia, presents this stunning 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom single-family …
$344,828
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Apartment
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
$187,325
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Townhouse in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Townhouse
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Experience the best of Bijilo living in this stunning 2-storey row house, perfectly situated…
$40,651
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
Apartment
Sukuta, Republic of The Gambia
$110,625
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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