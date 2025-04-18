Show property on map Show properties list
1 bedroom apartment in Brikama, The Gambia
1 bedroom apartment
Brikama, The Gambia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/4
Lake View Studios and 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | NEW | Kotu Enjoy all that nature has …
$70,854
1 bedroom apartment in Serrekunda, The Gambia
1 bedroom apartment
Serrekunda, The Gambia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 11
Experience Luxury Oceanfront Living at Platinum Tower in Cape Point. Welcome to Platinum …
$95,029
2 bedroom apartment in Serrekunda, The Gambia
2 bedroom apartment
Serrekunda, The Gambia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/11
The View Fajara – Luxurious Beachfront Apartments | Fajara The Gambia Discover The View F…
$135,025
2 bedroom apartment in Kanifing, The Gambia
2 bedroom apartment
Kanifing, The Gambia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 10
Apartments Offices and Retail spaces for sale and rent | Pipeline – Kanifing NEW DEVELOPM…
$78,500
1 bedroom apartment in Serrekunda, The Gambia
1 bedroom apartment
Serrekunda, The Gambia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
1, 2, and 3 bedroom Apartments | from $78,500 | Kanifing – Independence Stadium CALL GAMR…
$78,500
