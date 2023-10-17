Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. France
  4. Île Pomègues
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Île Pomègues, France

Apartment To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€342,000
2 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
2 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€275,000
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€332,000
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€328,000
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€326,000
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€333,000
4 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
4 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€425,000
3 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
€353,000
2 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
2 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€159,000
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€204,000
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€233,000
4 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
4 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€276,000
3 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
€420,000
3 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
€403,000
2 room apartment with yard in Île Pomègues, France
2 room apartment with yard
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2022 Next to Michel Boulevard and in the heart of …
€259,000
2 room apartment with yard in Île Pomègues, France
2 room apartment with yard
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2022 Next to Michel Boulevard and in the heart of …
€269,000
3 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2022To allow the instruction of the file, thank you for p…
€399,000
3 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2022To allow the instruction of the file, thank you for p…
€485,000
3 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2022To allow the instruction of the file, thank you for p…
€545,000
3 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2022To allow the instruction of the file, thank you for p…
€468,000
4 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
4 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2022To allow the instruction of the file, thank you for p…
€438,000
4 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
4 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2022To allow the instruction of the file, thank you for p…
€550,000

Properties features in Île Pomègues, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir