Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. France
  4. Île Pomègues

Residential properties for sale in Île Pomègues, France

apartments
22
22 properties total found
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€342,000
2 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
2 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€275,000
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€332,000
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€328,000
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€326,000
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€333,000
4 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
4 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€425,000
3 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
€353,000
2 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
2 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€159,000
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€204,000
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€233,000
4 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Île Pomègues, France
4 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€276,000
3 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
€420,000
3 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
€403,000
2 room apartment with yard in Île Pomègues, France
2 room apartment with yard
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2022 Next to Michel Boulevard and in the heart of …
€259,000
2 room apartment with yard in Île Pomègues, France
2 room apartment with yard
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2022 Next to Michel Boulevard and in the heart of …
€269,000
3 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2022To allow the instruction of the file, thank you for p…
€399,000
3 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2022To allow the instruction of the file, thank you for p…
€485,000
3 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2022To allow the instruction of the file, thank you for p…
€545,000
3 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
3 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2022To allow the instruction of the file, thank you for p…
€468,000
4 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
4 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2022To allow the instruction of the file, thank you for p…
€438,000
4 room apartment in Île Pomègues, France
4 room apartment
Île Pomègues, France
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2022To allow the instruction of the file, thank you for p…
€550,000

Properties features in Île Pomègues, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir