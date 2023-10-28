Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Western and Central Finland, Finland

1 property total found
3 room cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Korsholm, Finland
3 room cottage in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
€389,000

