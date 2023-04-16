Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Tampereen seutukunta
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Tampereen seutukunta, Finland

Viljakkala
2
Yloejaervi
2
Kangasala
1
Orivesi
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Townhousein Yloejaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Yloejaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Ylö…
Townhousein Teisko, Finland
Townhouse
Teisko, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Teisko, Finland
Townhouse
Teisko, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Polso area, Tamper…
Townhousein Voitila, Finland
Townhouse
Voitila, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Orivesi…
Townhousein Pohja, Finland
Townhouse
Pohja, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Kangasala sells a clean 1…
Townhousein Yloejaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Yloejaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Clean and compact studio …
Townhousein Karjula, Finland
Townhouse
Karjula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Yl & l…

Properties features in Tampereen seutukunta, Finland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir