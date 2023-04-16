Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tampereen seutukunta, Finland

Tampere
10
Orivesi
5
Lempaeaelae
3
Nokia
3
Yloejaervi
3
Viljakkala
2
Kangasala
1
Sahalahti
1
37 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 330,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Paekinmaeki, Finland
2 room apartment
Paekinmaeki, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 149,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room housein Lempaeaelae, Finland
2 room house
Lempaeaelae, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 159,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Vastamaeki, Finland
3 room house
Vastamaeki, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 315,000
2 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 199,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Nokia, Finland
2 room apartment
Nokia, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 214,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Yloejaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Yloejaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Ylö…
4 room housein Oriveden asema, Finland
4 room house
Oriveden asema, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 209,000
1 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 129,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 169,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 229,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Nokia, Finland
3 room house
Nokia, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 319,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room housein Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 room house
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms 95 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 150,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Teisko, Finland
Townhouse
Teisko, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Teisko, Finland
Townhouse
Teisko, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Polso area, Tamper…
4 room housein Lempaeaelae, Finland
4 room house
Lempaeaelae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 379,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Voitila, Finland
Townhouse
Voitila, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Orivesi…
4 room housein Paekinmaeki, Finland
4 room house
Paekinmaeki, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 249,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Lempaeaelae, Finland
4 room house
Lempaeaelae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 137 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 420,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Oriveden asema, Finland
Apartment
Oriveden asema, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Oris…
5 room housein Huhkaankylae, Finland
5 room house
Huhkaankylae, Finland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 219 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 595,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Sahalahti, Finland
Apartment
Sahalahti, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 189,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 199,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Pohja, Finland
Townhouse
Pohja, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Kangasala sells a clean 1…
3 room housein Nokia, Finland
3 room house
Nokia, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 199,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Oriveden asema, Finland
Apartment
Oriveden asema, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Orivesi…
Apartmentin Linnavuori, Finland
Apartment
Linnavuori, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in No…
1 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 99,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Yloejaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Yloejaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Clean and compact studio …

Properties features in Tampereen seutukunta, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
