Houses for sale in Porvoon seutukunta, Finland

3 room house in Porvoo, Finland
3 room house
Porvoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 139 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 549,000
3 room house in Spjutsund, Finland
3 room house
Spjutsund, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 235,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room Cottage in Porvoo, Finland
1 room Cottage
Porvoo, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house in Kerkkoo, Finland
5 room house
Kerkkoo, Finland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 265,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house in Hamari, Finland
5 room house
Hamari, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 618,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house in Hamari, Finland
4 room house
Hamari, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 370,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house in Kaarenkylae, Finland
4 room house
Kaarenkylae, Finland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 165 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 298,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Porvoo, Finland
3 room house
Porvoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 225,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house in Porvoo, Finland
5 room house
Porvoo, Finland
8 Number of rooms 1 bath 260 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 348,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Hamari, Finland
3 room house
Hamari, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 115,000
House in Tiilaeae, Finland
House
Tiilaeae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 89,000
House in Vakkola, Finland
House
Vakkola, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 179,000
5 room house in Porvoo, Finland
5 room house
Porvoo, Finland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 209 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 625,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house in Porvoo, Finland
5 room house
Porvoo, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 184 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 215,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
5 room house in Hamari, Finland
5 room house
Hamari, Finland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 174 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 849,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house in Ilola, Finland
2 room house
Ilola, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 99,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house in Porvoo, Finland
2 room house
Porvoo, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 149,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
6 room house in Hamari, Finland
6 room house
Hamari, Finland
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 222 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 579,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
5 room house in Tiilaeae, Finland
5 room house
Tiilaeae, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 449,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

