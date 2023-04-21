Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Päijät-Häme, Finland

Lahden seutukunta
3
Hollola
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room cottage in Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
3 room cottage
Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 239,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 142 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 499,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Hollola, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Hollola, Finland
2 Number of rooms 15 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 38,700
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Päijät-Häme, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir