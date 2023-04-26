Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland

Kotka
7
Siltakylae
1
Virolahti
1
13 properties total found
3 room house in Pihkoo, Finland
3 room house
Pihkoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 126,000
3 room house in Siltakylae, Finland
3 room house
Siltakylae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 159,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house in Kyminkartano, Finland
2 room house
Kyminkartano, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 135,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Pihkoo, Finland
3 room house
Pihkoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 129,000
3 room house in Klamila, Finland
3 room house
Klamila, Finland
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 182 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 425,000
3 room house in Metsaekulma, Finland
3 room house
Metsaekulma, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 126 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 54,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House in Kaerenkulma, Finland
House
Kaerenkulma, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Hamina sells a house of 8…
House in Rautjaervi, Finland
House
Rautjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Saksala area, Kotk…
2 room house in Karhula, Finland
2 room house
Karhula, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 94,000
4 room house in Kaerenkulma, Finland
4 room house
Kaerenkulma, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 235,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Kaerenkulma, Finland
3 room house
Kaerenkulma, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 129,000
House in Kaarniemi, Finland
House
Kaarniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
House in Kaarniemi, Finland
House
Kaarniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! For sale a spacious, modern …

