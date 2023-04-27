Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta

Residential properties for sale in Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland

Kotka
50
Virolahti
2
Ruotsinpyhtaeae
1
Siltakylae
1
Virojoki
1
62 properties total found
2 room apartment in Metsaekulma, Finland
2 room apartment
Metsaekulma, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 105,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Pihkoo, Finland
3 room house
Pihkoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 126,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Petaejaesuo, Finland
Apartment
Petaejaesuo, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartment in Kaerenkulma, Finland
1 room apartment
Kaerenkulma, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 130,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Siltakylae, Finland
3 room house
Siltakylae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 159,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house in Kyminkartano, Finland
2 room house
Kyminkartano, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 135,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Metsaekulma, Finland
Apartment
Metsaekulma, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kotk…
Apartment in Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kotk…
1 room apartment in Kyminkartano, Finland
1 room apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 49,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Pihkoo, Finland
3 room house
Pihkoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 129,000
Apartment in Parikka, Finland
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kotk…
Apartment in Pihkoo, Finland
Apartment
Pihkoo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kot…
3 room house in Klamila, Finland
3 room house
Klamila, Finland
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 182 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 425,000
1 room apartment in Pihkoo, Finland
1 room apartment
Pihkoo, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 74,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Petaejaesuo, Finland
Apartment
Petaejaesuo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Kotka sells 1 apartment 2…
Apartment in Kaerenkulma, Finland
Apartment
Kaerenkulma, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Hamina sells 4-k apartmen…
Apartment in Kyminkartano, Finland
Apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Standard studio 28.5 m ² …
Apartment in Petaejaesuo, Finland
Apartment
Petaejaesuo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Karhuvuori area, K…
1 room apartment in Parikka, Finland
1 room apartment
Parikka, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 69,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Parikka, Finland
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Kotka, furnished 2-bed…
Apartment in Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kotk…
2 room apartment in Karhula, Finland
2 room apartment
Karhula, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 52,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Metsaekulma, Finland
3 room house
Metsaekulma, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 126 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 54,000
Apartment in Kaarniemi, Finland
Apartment
Kaarniemi, Finland
Price on request
House in Kaerenkulma, Finland
House
Kaerenkulma, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Hamina sells a house of 8…
House in Rautjaervi, Finland
House
Rautjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Saksala area, Kotk…
Apartment in Karhula, Finland
Apartment
Karhula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Auction!One bedroom apartment…
1 room apartment in Karhula, Finland
1 room apartment
Karhula, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 18,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Ylaenummi, Finland
2 room apartment
Ylaenummi, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 179,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Karhula, Finland
Apartment
Karhula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kot…

Properties features in Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
