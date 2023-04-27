Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland

Kotka
43
Ruotsinpyhtaeae
1
Virojoki
1
Virolahti
1
49 properties total found
2 room apartment in Metsaekulma, Finland
2 room apartment
Metsaekulma, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 105,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Petaejaesuo, Finland
Apartment
Petaejaesuo, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartment in Kaerenkulma, Finland
1 room apartment
Kaerenkulma, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 130,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Metsaekulma, Finland
Apartment
Metsaekulma, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kotk…
Apartment in Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kotk…
1 room apartment in Kyminkartano, Finland
1 room apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 49,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Parikka, Finland
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kotk…
Apartment in Pihkoo, Finland
Apartment
Pihkoo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kot…
1 room apartment in Pihkoo, Finland
1 room apartment
Pihkoo, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 74,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Petaejaesuo, Finland
Apartment
Petaejaesuo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Kotka sells 1 apartment 2…
Apartment in Kaerenkulma, Finland
Apartment
Kaerenkulma, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Hamina sells 4-k apartmen…
Apartment in Kyminkartano, Finland
Apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Standard studio 28.5 m ² …
Apartment in Petaejaesuo, Finland
Apartment
Petaejaesuo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Karhuvuori area, K…
1 room apartment in Parikka, Finland
1 room apartment
Parikka, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 69,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Parikka, Finland
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Kotka, furnished 2-bed…
Apartment in Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kotk…
2 room apartment in Karhula, Finland
2 room apartment
Karhula, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 52,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Kaarniemi, Finland
Apartment
Kaarniemi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Karhula, Finland
Apartment
Karhula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Auction!One bedroom apartment…
1 room apartment in Karhula, Finland
1 room apartment
Karhula, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 18,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Ylaenummi, Finland
2 room apartment
Ylaenummi, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 179,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Karhula, Finland
Apartment
Karhula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kot…
Apartment in Karhula, Finland
Apartment
Karhula, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Parikka, Finland
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Spacious and bright 2-bed…
Apartment in Pihkoo, Finland
Apartment
Pihkoo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Hovila, Ko…
Apartment in Kaerenkulma, Finland
Apartment
Kaerenkulma, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Petaejaesuo, Finland
Apartment
Petaejaesuo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kotk…
Apartment in Parikka, Finland
Apartment
Parikka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kotk…
Apartment in Ruotsinpyhtaeae, Finland
Apartment
Ruotsinpyhtaeae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Strömforsi…
1 room apartment in Karhula, Finland
1 room apartment
Karhula, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 39,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

