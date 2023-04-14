Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

85 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 149,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Kaskela, Finland
1 room apartment
Kaskela, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 115,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 69,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 129,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Nurmijaervi, Finland
1 room apartment
Nurmijaervi, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 106,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 235,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 210,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartmentin Petas, Finland
3 room apartment
Petas, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 236,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 194,000
3 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 228,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 149,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Kaskela, Finland
2 room apartment
Kaskela, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 215,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 215,000
3 room apartmentin Kaskela, Finland
3 room apartment
Kaskela, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 199,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 125,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 196,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Kaskela, Finland
1 room apartment
Kaskela, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 145,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 178,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartmentin Tuusula, Finland
3 room apartment
Tuusula, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 349,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 79,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 252,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 129,000
1 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 185,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Huhmari, Finland
1 room apartment
Huhmari, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 179,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Petas, Finland
1 room apartment
Petas, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 298,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 306,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 249,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 195,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 369,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

