  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Etelae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Etelae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta, Finland

Valkeakoski
3
Urjala
1
Viiala
1
Townhouse in Nuutajaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Nuutajaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Nuutajärvi area, U…
4 room house in Kasuri, Finland
4 room house
Kasuri, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 259,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 room house
Valkeakoski, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 395,000
3 room house in Viiala, Finland
3 room house
Viiala, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 649,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house in Nuutajaervi, Finland
4 room house
Nuutajaervi, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 303 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 99,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhouse in Laukeela, Finland
Townhouse
Laukeela, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Urj…
2 room house in Pyoeroenmaa, Finland
2 room house
Pyoeroenmaa, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Tyry, Finland
3 room house
Tyry, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 139,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
7 room house in Valkeakoski, Finland
7 room house
Valkeakoski, Finland
12 Number of rooms 5 bath 1 414 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,280,000
Now a unique cultural-historical ensemble from Antinkärje in Valkeakoski is available. Antin…

