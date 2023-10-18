Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Estonia

Tallinn
17
24 properties total found
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/10
For sale: 3-room apartment in the heart of Tallinn. The apartment consists of an entrance ha…
€195,000
2 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with alarm system in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/5
A 4-room apartment, located on the top floor of a 5-story building, came up for sale. The to…
€295,000
4 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating, with modem in Tallinn, Estonia
4 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating, with modem
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
For decades, this area has been highly valued by the residents of the capital. It is located…
€505,000
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 14/14
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
€536,894
1 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер in Tallinn, Estonia
1 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/14
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
€245,434
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/14
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
€269,900
4 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер in Tallinn, Estonia
4 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 14/14
Kalevi Panorama is a luxurious residential complex that comprises of three stunning 14-store…
€769,306
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 11/14
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
€332,479
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/14
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
€301,998
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 6/14
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
€280,672
4 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер in Tallinn, Estonia
4 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 12/14
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
€624,456
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 11/14
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
€334,208
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 9/14
Kalevi Panorama is a luxurious residential complex that comprises of three stunning 14-store…
€316,221
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 9/14
Kalevi Panorama is a luxurious residential complex that comprises of three stunning 14-store…
€303,878
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with кондиционер
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/14
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
€269,900
4 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating, with modem in Tallinn, Estonia
4 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating, with modem
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
For decades, this area has been highly valued by the residents of the capital. It is located…
€479,000
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with меблирована полностью in Sillamaee linn, Estonia
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with меблирована полностью
Sillamaee linn, Estonia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/4
To offer near the sandy shore in the city of Sillamäe is a cozy, bright, freshly renovated 2…
€33,000
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Tallinn, Estonia
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/8
Located in the heart of the city, the studio apartment with a sauna and a large balcony has …
€209,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Floor 20/20
Penthouse apartment with panoramic views on the top floor of a 20-storey residential and bus…
€689,900
6 room apartment in Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
6 room apartment
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Rooms 6
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Cozy apartment in a historic small apartment building next to the beautiful Kadriorg park, w…
€447,000
3 room apartment in Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
3 room apartment
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/14
Panoramic view of the whole Tallinn Modern and comfortable apartment with stunning panora…
€215,700
4 room apartment in Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
4 room apartment
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Exclusive residences by the sea Unique residential complex of premium class, consisting o…
€360,500
House in Rae vald, Estonia
House
Rae vald, Estonia
Area 296 m²
New spacious house of 296 m2, built in 2020. The house is designed for a family who will app…
€307,000
3 room house in Paldiski, Estonia
3 room house
Paldiski, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
House area: 143.4 m2 Layout: 3 rooms, 2 bathrooms, sauna, dressing room, terrace. Full fini…
€319,000

About Estonia

Located on the eastern coast of the Baltic Sea known as one of the fastest-growing countries in the European Union. Since the country is believed to be inhabited since 9,000 B.C, it has a diverse history and culture making it an ideal travel destination for most tourists. But that’s not all! Estonia is also one of the most advanced nations in the world that enjoy a high-income and stable economy along with many perks to its citizens such as free education and universal healthcare.

What makes the country unique?

Among others, Estonia is especially renowned for its diverse culture and history. Though a vast majority of the people speak Estonian, there are more than 109 spoken languages that contribute to a multicultural atmosphere. By being one of the first countries to legalize same-sex marriage and considered to be socially advanced and developed. Its citizens enjoy many perks such as stable economy, advanced infrastructure, press freedom, civil liberties, and much more. The country draws in a large number of tourists each year due to its diverse terrain that includes Rocky Mountains, forests, lakes, national parks and beaches.

Buying property in Estonia

Investing in real estate in high-income economies is always a good idea and Estonian property is no different. With a competitive real estate market, it is surely a lucrative investment that can pay off huge dividends in the long run. Due to a high standard of living and a socially developed economy, Estonia is also a great place if you are considering retiring and living out your days. There are not a lot of restrictions and laws that you have to worry about when buying property in the country. By choosing a reputed real estate agent, you can easily get a sensible investment option when it comes to buying in the Estonian property market.
 

