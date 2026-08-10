Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Tallinn
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Tallinn, Estonia

;
apartments
15
16 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Tallinn, Estonia
TOP TOP
4 bedroom house
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 439 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful house with a swimming pool for sale near the sea, Pirita. Private property, sto…
$3,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$113,120
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$393,220
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
TekceTekce
Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$167,435
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$436,727
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$523,694
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$854,301
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$459,813
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
Apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
$507,309
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
3 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/14
Panoramic view of the whole Tallinn Modern and comfortable apartment with stunning panora…
$365,393
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
3 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
A cozy apartment in a typical wooden house for Kadrior is waiting for its new owner.PLANWell…
$406,469
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
4 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Exclusive residences by the sea Unique residential complex of premium class, consisting o…
$806,276
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
6 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
6 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 6
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Cozy apartment in a historic small apartment building next to the beautiful Kadriorg park, w…
$593,708
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
$316,381
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
3 bedroom apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
For sale is a 4-room apartment on the top floor of the VEGA residence.PLANSmart plan. All ro…
$295,700
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms in Tallinn, Estonia
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

Properties features in Tallinn, Estonia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go