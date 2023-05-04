Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Teplice, Czech Republic

3 room apartment in Teplice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
€ 152,100
3 room apartment in Teplice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
€ 125,229
3 room apartment in Teplice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
€ 151,593
4 room apartment in Teplice, Czech Republic
4 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
€ 141,453
2 room apartment in Teplice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
€ 141,960
3 room apartment in Teplice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
€ 65,910
3 room apartment in Teplice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
€ 156,663
2 room apartment in Teplice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
€ 96,837
1 room apartment in Teplice, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
€ 74,022
2 room apartment in Teplice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
€ 90,753
1 room apartment in Teplice, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
€ 79,092
2 room apartment in Teplice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
€ 105,963
3 room apartment in Teplice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
€ 85,683
2 room apartment in Teplice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
€ 95,823
3 room apartment in Teplice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Area 166 m²
€ 88,725
3 room apartment in Teplice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Teplice, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
€ 95,316
