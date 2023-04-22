Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in okres Most, Czech Republic

25 properties total found
3 room apartment in Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 55,033
3 room apartment in Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 55,091
3 room apartment in Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 69 m²
€ 75,841
3 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 72,266
2 room apartment in Velebudice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 40,131
2 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 63,375
Offered for sale apartment with repair 2 + 1 on the 2 floor, including the tenant, the apart…
3 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 60,801
We offer for sale a fully renovated and equipped apartment of 3 + 1, in Most, 75 m2, ground …
2 room apartment in Velebudice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 55,263
We offer for sale a private apartment of 2 + kk in Most. Apartment of 40 m2 with repair, flo…
3 room apartment in Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 55,770
Exclusively for sale is apartment 3 + 1 in cooperative ownership. The apartment with a total…
2 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 51,207
apartment 2 + kk 40m2 with loggia on 6 panel house floor in private ownership quiet, green s…
3 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 53,742
apartment 3 + 1 62m2 with balcony, on the 8 floor of the panel house with elevator house aft…
2 room apartment in Velebudice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 49 m²
€ 56,277
apartment 2 + 1 49m2 on 5 floor + loggia 5m2 with beautiful views parking in front of the ho…
2 room apartment in Velebudice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 65,910
2 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 53,235
apartment 2 + kk with a loggia 40m2 on 6 floor of a panel house quiet, green area parking in…
2 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 51 m²
€ 90,246
apartment 2 + 1 51m2 on the 6th floor of a brick house with an elevator city center, demande…
3 room apartment in Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 63,882
apartment 3 + 1 60m2 on 3 panel house floor apartment after complete reconstruction
3 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 58,266
apartment 3 + 1 55m2 on the 7th floor of the panel house Apartment after partial reconstruction
2 room apartment in Velebudice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 51,168
apartment 2 + kk 41m2 on the 5th floor of the panel house apartment after reconstruction, wi…
3 room apartment in Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 50,700
apartment 3 + 1 54m2 on the 5th floor of a panel house with an elevator The house is insulat…
3 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 55,614
apartment 3 + 1 63m2 on the 11th floor of the panel house The apartment has three French pla…
2 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 60,840
apartment 2 + 1 58m2 on the 4th floor of a brick house In recent years, the apartment has un…
2 room apartment in Velebudice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 51 m²
€ 55,770
apartment 2 + 1 with a total area of ​ ​ 51 m2. The house has undergone a complete reconstru…
3 room apartment in Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 67,431
Apartment 3 + 1 55m2 on the 7 floor of the panel house The apartment was completely reconstr…
3 room apartment in Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Velebudice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 52,221
apartment 3 + 1 76m2 on the 2 floor of a panel house after reconstruction A quiet and profit…
2 room apartment in Most, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Most, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 53,742
Apartment for sale 2 + 1 56 m ² in the center of the city Bridge. 3rd floor brick house Apa…

