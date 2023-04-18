Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southwest
  4. Jihocesky kraj
  5. okres cesky Krumlov

Residential properties for sale in okres cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic

4 properties total found
Housein Dolni Trebonin, Czech Republic
House
Dolni Trebonin, Czech Republic
253 m²
€ 384,300
Housein Pridoli, Czech Republic
House
Pridoli, Czech Republic
254 m²
€ 636,938
Housein Hnevanov, Czech Republic
House
Hnevanov, Czech Republic
272 m²
€ 595,318
Housein Kremze, Czech Republic
House
Kremze, Czech Republic
94 m²
€ 183,814

