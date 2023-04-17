Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southwest
  4. Jihocesky kraj
  5. okres ceske Budejovice
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic

Lisov
1
České Budějovice
1
House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Housein Olesnice, Czech Republic
House
Olesnice, Czech Republic
118 m²
€ 179,767
Housein Lisov, Czech Republic
House
Lisov, Czech Republic
80 m²
€ 132,615
Housein Srubec, Czech Republic
House
Srubec, Czech Republic
210 m²
€ 385,705
Housein Vcelna, Czech Republic
House
Vcelna, Czech Republic
240 m²
€ 583,062
Housein okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
House
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
170 m²
€ 218,450

Properties features in okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir