  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southeast
  4. Jihomoravsky kraj
  5. okres Brno-venkov
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in okres Brno-venkov, Czech Republic

3 room apartment in Pribram na Morave, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Pribram na Morave, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 228,540
apartment 3 + kk 50m2 on 2 brick house floor after reconstruction The apartment has a small …
3 room apartment in Ujezd u Brna, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Ujezd u Brna, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 268,203
apartment 3 + kk 80m2 on 2 floor of a brick house without elevator there is a spacious balco…
Apartment in Chudcice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Chudcice, Czech Republic
163 m²
€ 359,970
Sold detached house 4 + kk with terrace. The house stands on a beautiful plot of 1623 m2, fr…
Apartment in Slapanice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Slapanice, Czech Republic
145 m²
€ 244,335
family house with well-groomed palisade, 10 m2 terrace and garage. The house is located in t…
Apartment in Syrovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Syrovice, Czech Republic
200 m²
€ 516,984
non-standard house 200m2 5 + kk near the center of Brno (15 km), located in the village of S…
Apartment in Nebovidy, Czech Republic
Apartment
Nebovidy, Czech Republic
111 m²
€ 281,463
a two-story family house with a front desk and a terrace for relaxation in the suburban vill…
Apartment in Rajhrad, Czech Republic
Apartment
Rajhrad, Czech Republic
158 m²
€ 287,157
House 5 + 1 residential area 158 m2. The house is heated with fireplace, which are distribut…
Apartment in Zelesice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Zelesice, Czech Republic
210 m²
€ 312,819
Brno District & # 8212; village and to Zheleshitsa. Sale of 6 + 1 family home with garden an…
Apartment in Orechov, Czech Republic
Apartment
Orechov, Czech Republic
195 m²
€ 323,778
brick house 4 + 1 195 m2 with terraces (estate), with a sharp-edged roof, one floor and part…
Apartment in Sobotovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Sobotovice, Czech Republic
360 m²
€ 391,677
We offer for sale a beautiful family house 360m2 with layout 6 + kk with garage There are ho…
Apartment in Blazovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Blazovice, Czech Republic
250 m²
€ 387,348
Two-storey house 4 + kk with two separate entrances, with fireplace brick family house on a …
1 room apartment in Ivancice, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Ivancice, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 82,602
Apartment Address: LuKní and IvanKice Planning: 1+1 Total area: 38 sq.m Floor: 4 Balcony: i…
1 room apartment in Kurim, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Kurim, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 83,655
Apartment Address: Wolkerova and Kuřim Planning: 1+ kk Total area: 28 sq.m Floor: 3 Loggia:…

