Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Northwest
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Northwest, Czech Republic

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Nejdek, Czech Republic
House
Nejdek, Czech Republic
Area 170 m²
€ 182,013
House in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
House
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Area 158 m²
€ 319,410

Properties features in Northwest, Czech Republic

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir