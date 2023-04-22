Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Northeast, Czech Republic

2 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 126,750
We offer for sale an apartment of 2 + kk with an area of 36 m2, which has just undergone an …
1 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 28 m²
€ 131,079
Sale of a fully equipped apartment of 1 + kk 28 m2 after reconstruction on the 3rd floor of …
3 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 167,115
We offer for sale a sunny apartment 3 + 1 74m2 with excellent views of the surroundings. Apa…
3 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 197,925
apartment 3 + 1 and an area of ​ ​ 81.1 m2 on the 2nd floor of the panel house, with its own…
3 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 172,341
3 apartment + 1 72m2 on the 5 floor with loggia and greenery views The house was recently re…
2 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 151,125
We offer a completely renovated apartment 2 + kk 60m2 on the 3rd floor, in the center of Lib…
2 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 135,876
Apartment 2 + 1 46m2 with loggia square on Voiteska.The apartment is refurbished in a comple…
2 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 112,281
apartment 2 + kk 38m2 in a panel house on the 3rd floor. with balcony, Liberec & # 8212; Bro…
2 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 117,507
apartment 2 + kk 54m2 on the 2nd floor of the panel house House and apartment after complete…
Apartment in Dolni Ujezd, Czech Republic
Apartment
Dolni Ujezd, Czech Republic
65 m²
€ 192,699
House 65m2 (3 + 1) with plot 1255m2 (living room with kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, children's…
Apartment in Lhotka, Czech Republic
Apartment
Lhotka, Czech Republic
150 m²
€ 143,598
House 150m2 4 + 1 (brick) with plot 566m2 + garage 19m2 + terrace 36m2 Heating: gas boiler p…
Apartment in Litomysl, Czech Republic
Apartment
Litomysl, Czech Republic
350 m²
€ 365,040
A historic house in the center of Litomisl near the Louchna River. In the house: basement, o…
Apartment in Hrusova, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hrusova, Czech Republic
124 m²
€ 299,754
We sell a modern, newly built family house 5 + kk in a quiet part of the village of Grushova…
Apartment in Rybnik, Czech Republic
Apartment
Rybnik, Czech Republic
208 m²
€ 229,788
Sale of a separate two-story house in Rybnik near Chesky Trebov 1/In a spacious garden of mo…
2 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 202,605
We offer for sale a very good apartment 2 + kk (originally 3 + kk) with a balcony in the ver…
2 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 161,850
We offer a 2 + kk apartment with a dressing room located on the third floor of a brick histo…
2 room apartment in okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Liberec, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 194,298
For fans we suggest to live in the historical place with comfort and to acquisition the ori…
3 room apartment in Jicin, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Jicin, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 202,293
We offer for sale the Apartment 3+kk and of 100 m ² and in the new apartment house and in t…
3 room apartment in Turnov, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Turnov, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 122,460
We offer for sale the real estate in the downtown Turnov. Apartment of 3+1 62 m ² and 7th f…
2 room apartment in Turnov, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Turnov, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 105,456
The Apartment in the downtown Turnov is Fored Sale. 2+kk 42 m ². The brick house and the Ap…

