Residential properties for sale in Carlsbad, Czech Republic

apartments
157
158 properties total found
1 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with mountain view in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
1 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with mountain view
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/5
I offer a two-level apartment 2+1 in a brick building in the center of Karlovy Vary, on Kolm…
€160,000
2 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
€128,700
3 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
€226,980
3 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
€226,980
2 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
€130,650
2 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
€156,000
2 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
€128,700
3 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
€129,386
2 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€109,200
2 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
2 + 1 + dressing room (total area 51.75 m2), layout see layout. The apartment is located on …
€91,650
1 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
1 + 1 or 2 bedrooms (depending on the use of the area), 45 m2, on the 1st floor of the apart…
€96,661
1 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 24 m²
Large studio apartment in the very center of Karlovy Vary – the dream of many people. Have a…
€68,250
3 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
We offer for sale an exclusive 3 + kk with an area of 133 m2, which is located on the 2nd an…
€448,500
3 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Apartment 3 + kk with a total area of 90 m2 is located on the 4th floor, which provides a be…
€292,461
3 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
We offer you the sale of a beautiful apartment with an area of 3 + KK, which is located on t…
€204,360
2 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 35 m²
Then we offer you an apartment in the center of Karlovy Vary, in the immediate vicinity of t…
€128,700
2 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 36 m²
We offer for sale apartment 2 + KK in personal ownership on the 2nd floor without an elevato…
€112,710
2 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
The house has a new facade and an updated personal elevator. The rooms are equipped with vin…
€91,845
3 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
We offer for sale an exclusive maisonette apartment available 3 + kk with a size of 132 m2, …
€448,500
3 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
3 + 1, 101m2 in the spa area in Karlovy Vary. The apartment has two bedrooms, a spacious hal…
€370,500
3 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
€499,200
4 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
4 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 5
Area 154 m²
flat in the center of KV 4 + kk 154m2 secured parking directly in the building All amenities…
€487,110
3 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Nice and spacious apartment in the spa center after complete reconstruction. It consists of …
€323,700
3 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
The apartment is located on the second floor of a historic building, just a short walk from …
€331,500
2 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Sale of an 2 + 1, 55 m ² apartment in the sought-after location of Karlovy Vary — Stará Role…
€101,010
2 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
As part of the sale of residential units in the residence Foersterova 24, offer you a reside…
€103,350
2 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 44 m²
We offer for sale a 2 + kk apartment in Karlovy Vary, Rybáry, in Rohová Street. The apartmen…
€93,561
2 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Are you looking for your new home in a quiet environment? Or fit an investment opportunity. …
€85,371
2 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Sale of a sunny apartment, available 2 + 1, located on the 1st floor of a brick building in …
€97,110
2 room apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 43 m²
2 + kk in a brick house in Karlovy Vary Drakhovitsy, near the resort and the administrative …
€105,690

