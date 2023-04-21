Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. Peyia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
129 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 8 bath 800 m²
€ 5,800,000
This magnificent beach front luxury villa might be just what you've been dreaming of. There …
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 511 m²
€ 5,200,000
This amazing house is a unique opportunity to invest and own a superior property in Cyprus. …
Villa 5 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 340 m²
€ 2,600,000
A truly unique property in a unique location – this is the bespoke luxury villa built in the…
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 266 m²
€ 1,800,000
Situated on an elevated position, this soon to be completed villa has been beautifully desig…
Villa 6 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 345 m²
€ 1,700,000
A premium-grade family built-up area with generous parking spaces, designer architecture, co…
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 248 m²
€ 1,500,000
The residences are rested on a hilltop in one of the most picturesque locations in Pafos. Th…
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 293 m²
€ 1,050,000
A brand new development comprising boutique-style residences, this new level of opulence is …
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 310 m²
€ 1,025,000
The new residential boutique development of just 13 luxury villas is created to suit the hig…
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 265 m²
€ 935,000
The new residential boutique development of just 13 luxury villas is created to suit the hig…
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 233 m²
€ 755,000
The new residential boutique development of just 13 luxury villas is created to suit the hig…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 1 082 m²
€ 22,000,000
This is a rare gem on the Cyprus coast. Rarely can you find a villa on a plot as large as 13…
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 490 m²
€ 4,000,000
This desirable four-bedroom villa, set on the Western coast of Cyprus is part of the island’…
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m²
€ 2,000,000
The views and privacy that this property offers are a privilege to find. Situated just withi…
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 352 m²
€ 1,400,000
This amazing 4 bedroom villa is set in a prime location in Coral Bay, near Pafos. It was ind…
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 232 m²
€ 1,300,000
Waking up to the best views ever – the deep blue of the Mediterranen within meters from your…
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 210 m²
€ 1,200,000
Bordering with the award-winning Cap St George Resort, this beautiful fully modernized and r…
Villa 5 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 957,000
Built in elegant classical style, this 5-bedroom private villa boasts impressive panoramic s…
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 270 m²
€ 990,000
Appropriately named Swallow's Nest, this hidden gem boasts spectacular views and yet the vil…
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 180 m²
€ 950,000
The stunning modern villa is located in a peaceful area of Akamas, offering amazing sea view…
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 315 m²
€ 730,000
This contemporary villa in Peyia stands out with its spacious layout and the generous plot s…
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 199 m²
€ 750,000
This unique detached villa is situated on a large plot in the sought-after Coral Bay area, P…
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m²
€ 700,000
A beautiful house in the heart of Peyia, fully furnished and equipped with the latest techno…
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 140 m²
€ 450,000
This villa is carefully designed in an elegant and traditional Mediterranean style, which re…
Villa 2 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 349,000
This semi-detached villa is located in a neat little development of 6 units in the heart of …
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Peyia, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 684,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 205 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 728,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 205 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,014,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 338 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 741,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 704,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir