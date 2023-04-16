Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Istria County
Grad Umag
Umag
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Umag, Croatia
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Monterol, Croatia
1 bath
47 m²
€ 227,538
We are selling an apartment on the 1st floor of a building that has only 5 apartments. The l…
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
1 bath
81 m²
€ 309,548
Special occasion !!! New building, 3 km from Umag and only a few meters from the sea !!!!Jus…
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath
85 m²
€ 221,000
Apartment for sale in a new building of three-sided orientation, on the third floor with a s…
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath
85 m²
€ 221,000
Apartment for sale in a new building of three-sided orientation, on the second floor.They co…
2 room apartment
Finida, Croatia
1 bath
74 m²
€ 196,550
Apartment for sale in a new building on the first floor of one-sided orientation of 74m2. …
4 room apartment
Monterol, Croatia
4 bath
264 m²
€ 610,000
Beautifully decorated house with 3 apartments for sale, 250 m from the beaches and 250 m fro…
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath
69 m²
€ 183,000
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath
67 m²
€ 184,000
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
1 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
1 bath
52 m²
€ 195,000
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling new apartment under, surroundings of Umag. The apartme…
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath
119 m²
Price on request
The apartment is located on the ground floor and consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ha…
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
1 bath
68 m²
€ 175,000
We are selling an apartment on the ground floor of the building. The building is only 6 km f…
