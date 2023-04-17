Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  4. Grad Opatija
  5. Opatija

Residential properties for sale in Opatija, Croatia

12 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,700,000
For sale a gorgeous remodeled secession villa in first row to the sea, just few steps away f…
Villa 5 room villain Opatija, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Renovated stone villa with sea view for sale, located near Opatija. The villa has two floors…
Villa 6 room villain Opatija, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Secession villa with sea view for sale, only 50 meters from the beautiful beach. It is locat…
4 room apartmentin Lovran, Croatia
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 75 m² Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
LUXURY APARTMENT, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking distance of 40…
4 room apartmentin Lovran, Croatia
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 75 m² Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
LUXURY APARTMENT, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking distance of 40…
4 room apartmentin Lovran, Croatia
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
LUXURY APARTMENT, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking distance of 40…
4 room apartmentin Lovran, Croatia
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking dist…
3 room apartmentin Lovran, Croatia
3 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL, LOVRAN, NEW BUILDINGLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at …
Villa 2 room villain Icici, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Icici, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 3 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Real Estate agents are Property consisting of land and the buildings on it, along with its s…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Veprinac, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Veprinac, Croatia
6 bath 550 m²
€ 2,100,000
Searching for a villa in the Istrian peninsula? A true pearl of the Adriatic coast, Istra is…
Villa 3 room villain Bregi, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Bregi, Croatia
3 bath 180 m²
€ 1,200,000
Welcome to this true Mediterranean resort in the most stunning town of Opatija, in the Istri…
9 room housein Opatija, Croatia
9 room house
Opatija, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
€ 1,400,000
Opatija, luxury villa of approx. 400 m2 on two floors, on a plot of 625 m2. A location that…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir