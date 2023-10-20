Residential properties for sale in Lozenec, Bulgaria

Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment Lozenets for sale. The apartment is located…
€431,708
Apartment in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Area 208 m²
Floor 4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A four-bedroom apartment Lozenets for sale. The apartment is locate…
€582,472
Apartment in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/6
€135,000
Apartment in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Area 112 m²
Floor 4/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sal…
€211,500
Apartment in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Area 82 m²
Floor 7/11
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale …
€150,000
Apartment in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Area 114 m²
Floor 2/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sal…
€207,500
Apartment in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Area 258 m²
Floor 6/12
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a four-bedroom apartm…
€690,000
Apartment in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/12
€139,000
Apartment in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/12
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a two-bedroom apartment in Hladilnika. The apartment is lo…
€276,500
Apartment in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/12
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REALSIBLE PROPERTIES Two-bedroom apartment…
€286,500
Apartment in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Area 156 m²
Floor 3/12
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a four-bedroom apartm…
€352,500
Apartment with yard, with bath house in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Apartment with yard, with bath house
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE sells a sunny one-bedroom ground floor apartment with OFIS STATUS i…
€126,000
1 room apartment with terrace in Lozenec, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€119,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with yard in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with yard
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Bestay Property offers an exquisite property in the gated complex – Reina Sofia. The penthou…
€403,000
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Lozenec, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Bestay Property presents a unique estate for sale in the gated complex – Reina Sofia. The pr…
€73,600
Apartment in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Area 146 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Lozenec, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 166 m²
Panoramic two-bedroom apartment in AMAYA RESIDENCE complex near Mall Paradise. The apartme…
€187,000
Apartment in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenec, Bulgaria
We are pleased to inform you about the launch of the newest and most impressive residentia…
Price on request
9 room house in Lozenec, Bulgaria
9 room house
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Area 500 m²
€660,000

