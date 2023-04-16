Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Smalyavichy District
Zodzinski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Clear all
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 14,411
The cottage is for sale with a plot in s / t « Michurinets and K » 2 km. from. Zhodino. &nbs…
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 24,319
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 9,277
The cottage in the village is for sale. Isobiliye, 4 km from Zhodino, 49 km from MKAD, Mosco…
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 10,718
Duplex house in a picturesque place Address: ST "Crash-Kalyushki" ➜ Comfortable cottage in t…
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
200 m²
€ 26,120
House
Budahova, Belarus
232 m²
€ 207,161
Cozy cottage for sale near Zhodino! Address: ah. Budagovo, st. Friendly If you have long dre…
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 33,506
Description For sale a finished and equipped cottage for a comfortable stay. The site is loc…
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
23 m²
€ 5,584
The cottage is for sale. S.t. Builder-Kalyushki, 4 km from Zhodino. 2-storey house on 5 acre…
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 11,439
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 26,931
House for sale in d. Yalovitsa. Moscow direction! 45 km. from MKAD, 5 km. from Zhodino! The …
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 13,510
For sale 2-storey summer cottages with a bathhouse 4km from Zhodino, Logoisk direction. Ther…
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,386
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
17 m²
€ 5,764
Cottage
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
336 m²
€ 36,028
Selling a cottage in d. Elovka Smolevichi district ( 48 km from MKAD Moscow direction ) The …
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 45,035
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 5,404
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
29 m²
€ 17,924
Residential building for sale in the village. Yalowitsa. Pedal heating. It is possible to li…
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,053
Flat and fenced 5-acre plot in one of the best gardening and nbsp associations; & quo…
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,053
Flat and fenced 5-acre plot in one of the best gardening and nbsp associations; & quo…
3 room apartment
Barsuki, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 29,723
A great opportunity to purchase an & nbsp; comfortable layout apartment near the city of Zho…
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 m²
€ 7,206
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 28,822
For sale a house with a plot of 25 acres suitable for living. Heating is furnace. Gas in the…
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 10,358
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 15,762
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 12,249
For sale cottage in ST & laquo; Gardening & raquo ;, Zhodinsky s / s, Smolevichi district, M…
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
137 m²
€ 40,531
Residential building for sale 4 km from. Smolevichi, in d. Kalyuga. Minsk. Region, Smolevich…
4 room apartment
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
80 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 20,266
Four-room apartment for sale at 4 km. Smolevichi, in d. Kalyuga. Minsk. Region, Smolevichi D…
House
Budahova, Belarus
47 m²
€ 17,113
House for sale in 5 km from the city of Zhodino in the agricultural town of Budagovo. Good t…
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 17,113
New modern soda two-story house in ST "Summer Evening". House cozy, electric heating, local …
Properties features in Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map