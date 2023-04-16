Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
  6. Zhdanovichy
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Zhdanovichy, Belarus

12 properties total found
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
426 m²
€ 621,482
Housein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
167 m²
€ 53,952
House 3 km from MKAD by the Minsk Sea Address: ST Gaspadar 2002  ⁇ 知 About your futu…
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
582 m²
€ 666,517
Cottage, Zhdanovichi, st. Oginsky. 4-level, ready to live, light, spacious cottage. 2006, 58…
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
400 m²
€ 675,524
Housein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
81 m²
€ 90,070
A modern house with good repairs, with all the communications, with a built-in Finnish sauna…
Housein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
276 m²
€ 202,657
For sale nice 2 story house in ag. Zhdanovichi.   Practical and thoughtful layout. Ther…
Housein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
465 m²
€ 286,422
In the immediate vicinity of the city of Minsk, a property complex with storage and office p…
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
222 m²
€ 355,776
the house is located in the house building ( Belarusian belt ) in 12 acres house area 222 sq…
Housein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
308 m²
€ 266,607
For sale solid 3 - x house floor in a.g. Zhdanovichi   in Mirnaya Street with an area o…
Housein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
75 m²
€ 162,126
For sale an excellent plot of 0.1931 hundred., In PNV! ¡The plot is flat, the right way! Exc…
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
225 m²
€ 170,232
A cozy, modern cottage for sale in the agricultural town of Zhdanovichi. Located a cottage w…
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
417 m²
€ 130,601
Sell the cottage, ag. Zhdanovichi, Minsk district, Molodechnenskoye, for example, 1 km from …
