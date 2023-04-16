Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
  6. Zhdanovichy

Residential properties for sale in Zhdanovichy, Belarus

22 properties total found
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
426 m²
€ 621,482
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 42,783
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 47,287
For sale 1st apartment ready for living in Zhdanovichi, Zelennaya St., 1V. The apartment is …
Housein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
167 m²
€ 53,952
House 3 km from MKAD by the Minsk Sea Address: ST Gaspadar 2002  ⁇ 知 About your futu…
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 45 m² 10/19 Floor
€ 55,843
I sell a one-room apartment in ag. Zhdanovichi. - House 2009. Equipped with two ( freight an…
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
582 m²
€ 666,517
Cottage, Zhdanovichi, st. Oginsky. 4-level, ready to live, light, spacious cottage. 2006, 58…
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 45 m² 9/19 Floor
€ 54,042
We bring to your attention a one-room apartment with a chic view. -fenced manor area, parkin…
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 42,243
Promising one-room apartment in Zhdanovichi, in a brick house! Advantages of the apartment: …
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 44,945
Your miniature and cozy 1-room apartment for sale in an environmentally friendly area, 300 m…
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
400 m²
€ 675,524
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 52,150
Sale of a one-room apartment on Parkovaya Street in Zhdanovichi. Located 1km from the C…
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 34,677
For sale spacious studio apartment in ag. Zhdanovichi on the street. Linear 8B. A successful…
4 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 94,573
Housein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
81 m²
€ 90,070
A modern house with good repairs, with all the communications, with a built-in Finnish sauna…
Housein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
276 m²
€ 202,657
For sale nice 2 story house in ag. Zhdanovichi.   Practical and thoughtful layout. Ther…
Housein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
465 m²
€ 286,422
In the immediate vicinity of the city of Minsk, a property complex with storage and office p…
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
222 m²
€ 355,776
the house is located in the house building ( Belarusian belt ) in 12 acres house area 222 sq…
Housein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
308 m²
€ 266,607
For sale solid 3 - x house floor in a.g. Zhdanovichi   in Mirnaya Street with an area o…
Housein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
75 m²
€ 162,126
For sale an excellent plot of 0.1931 hundred., In PNV! ¡The plot is flat, the right way! Exc…
Apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
70 m²
€ 59,446
The house is fully prepared for living. All communications are central ( gas, water, sewage …
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
225 m²
€ 170,232
A cozy, modern cottage for sale in the agricultural town of Zhdanovichi. Located a cottage w…
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
417 m²
€ 130,601
Sell the cottage, ag. Zhdanovichi, Minsk district, Molodechnenskoye, for example, 1 km from …
