  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
  6. Zhdanovichy
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Zhdanovichy, Belarus

6 properties total found
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
426 m²
€ 621,482
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
582 m²
€ 666,517
Cottage, Zhdanovichi, st. Oginsky. 4-level, ready to live, light, spacious cottage. 2006, 58…
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
400 m²
€ 675,524
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
222 m²
€ 355,776
the house is located in the house building ( Belarusian belt ) in 12 acres house area 222 sq…
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
225 m²
€ 170,232
A cozy, modern cottage for sale in the agricultural town of Zhdanovichi. Located a cottage w…
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
417 m²
€ 130,601
Sell the cottage, ag. Zhdanovichi, Minsk district, Molodechnenskoye, for example, 1 km from …
