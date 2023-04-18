Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Zhabinka District
  5. Zabinkauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Housein Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
15 m²
€ 4,577
Garden house in Brest district. 1st floor. Total - 15.0 sq.m. Walls: material - gas-silicate…
Housein Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
124 m²
€ 28,376
Housein Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
84 m²
€ 13,730
Garden house in Brest p - no. 1997 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 83.9 square meters. 3 rooms. W…
Housein Vialikija Jakaucycy, Belarus
House
Vialikija Jakaucycy, Belarus
94 m²
€ 75,060
Sale of a residential building in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinkovsky s/s 201581Zhiloy house…

