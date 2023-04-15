Belarus
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Smalyavichy District
Zabalocki sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 properties total found
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
16 m²
€ 8,015
House with a plot in the green zone in ST Nadezhda Address: ST Nadezhda ⁇ Ľ Advantages of …
House
Mikalajevicy, Belarus
75 m²
€ 21,525
Residential building with a plot of 3 km from Smolevich Address: ah. Zabolotye, st. Nighting…
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
22 m²
€ 10,357
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
167 m²
€ 58,450
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 13,419
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
15 m²
€ 14,410
2 room apartment
Stanok-Vadzica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 8,916
For sale one bedroom apartment in a great location! Address: d. Woditsa machine, per. Factor…
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
26 m²
€ 10,087
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 12,519
Cozy holiday home for sale in ST Rest! Address: ST Rest About your future site and home: → T…
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 49,534
Modern cottage for sale. Minsk region, Smolevichi district, Zabolotsky s / s, ST « Nadezhda-…
Apartment
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 35,034
Sale of an apartment in a blocked residential building in the village. Ranching 18 km from M…
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 8,106
On sale DACHA - land with a garden house The site is located on the territory of the garden …
2 room apartment
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 35,034
Sale of an apartment in a blocked residential building in the village. Ranching 18 km from M…
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
73 m²
€ 35,935
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
94 m²
€ 18,913
For sale brick house 25 km ! Address: ST Elixir-K ➜Comfortable cottage 25 km from Mins…
Cottage
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
475 m²
Price on request
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
16 m²
€ 8,015
House with a plot in the green zone in ST Nadezhda Address: ST Nadezhda ⁇ Ľ Advantages of …
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
24 m²
€ 12,609
In an environmentally friendly corner of the Ministry of Defense, 14.7 km from MKAD, a land …
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
129 m²
€ 43,140
House
Mikalajevicy, Belarus
75 m²
€ 21,525
Residential building with a plot of 3 km from Smolevich Address: ah. Zabolotye, st. Nighting…
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 31,522
Want to buy a modern cottage near Minsk, completely ready, cozy, in a picturesque place? &nb…
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 16,932
For sale 3/5 parts of the house in the village of Starina. Minsk region, Smolevichi district…
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
24 m²
€ 9,456
For sale in S / t Urozhay -2002, 15 km from MKAD. Moscow direction, Smolevichi district…
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
90 m²
€ 17,922
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 23,866
Residential building for sale in the village. Chernikivtsi, located in one of the most popul…
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 38,727
A decent house of 2016 built with furniture and household appliances, for permanent residenc…
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
18 m²
€ 6,575
House
Zabaloccie, Belarus
63 m²
€ 58,540
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 13,960
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 52,146
