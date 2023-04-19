Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Orsha District
  5. Zabalacki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Zabalacki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Dacnaja, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dacnaja, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2 Floor
€ 12,301
Housein Dacnaja, Belarus
House
Dacnaja, Belarus
190 m²
€ 38,268
Townhousein Dacnaja, Belarus
Townhouse
Dacnaja, Belarus
126 m²
€ 53,758
I will sell the townhouse, the village of Dachnaya, Orshansky district, Moskovskoye, for exa…

