Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kamenets District
  5. Vojski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Vojski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Vojskaja, Belarus
House
Vojskaja, Belarus
93 m²
€ 13,100
If you buy this property, you do not pay the agency a commission! House in a.G. Vojskaya, on…

Properties features in Vojski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir