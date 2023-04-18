Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Valozhyn District
  5. Visnieuski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Housein Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 1,831
85 kilometers from Minsk along the Grodno highway, we offer two sections - opposite each oth…
2 room apartmentin Bahdanau, Belarus
2 room apartment
Bahdanau, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 10,344
Housein Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 5,126
For sale there is a solid house with a length of 86 km. From MKAD towards Rakowski. The hous…
Housein Bahdanau, Belarus
House
Bahdanau, Belarus
96 m²
€ 12,357
Residential building for sale in a picturesque place! Ag Bogdanov, Volozhansky district, 100…

Properties features in Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir