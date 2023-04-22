Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District
  5. Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
House in Viercialiski, Belarus
House
Viercialiski, Belarus
74 m²
€ 40,552
• Location and infrastructure: Grodno region, Grodno district, Vertelishkovsky s / s, Vertel…
3 room house in Viercialiski, Belarus
3 room house
Viercialiski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² Number of floors 1
€ 40,552
• Location and infrastructure: Grodno region, Grodno district, Vertelishkovsky s / s, Vertel…
House in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
115 m²
€ 76,601
On sale is a house with an attic on the street. Central, 67 east. Sivkovo 2022.: — a flat re…
2 room house in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 76,601
On sale is a house with an attic on the street. Central, 67 east. Sivkovo 2022.: — a flat re…
House in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 45,059
2 room house in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 34 m² Number of floors 1
€ 45,059
House for sale with the possibility of reconstruction in the village of Sivkovo, 12 km from …
House in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
184 m²
€ 164,016
5 room house in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 room house
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 184 m² Number of floors 2
€ 164,016
House in Viercialiski, Belarus
House
Viercialiski, Belarus
€ 0
Brick house for sale on the street. Anniversary 8, a / g of Werteliski. Good asphalt entranc…
5 room house in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 room house
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 316 m² Number of floors 2
€ 135,178
A chic house for sale in the village of Beregovoy is 5 km from Grodno. The area of the house…
House in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 11,265
For sale wooden house in the village. Sobbed ( 22 km from Grodno, 6 km from Vertilishjek ) L…
House in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
265 m² Number of floors 2
€ 85,613
An incomplete canned capital structure is for sale with a plot in a picturesque place 13 km …
House in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 17,032
Large plot for sale with & nbsp; beam house! For sale wooden house of 60 m2 and nbsp; & n…

Properties features in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir