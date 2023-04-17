Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

16 properties total found
Housein Masievicy, Belarus
House
Masievicy, Belarus
36 m²
€ 15,476
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1st floor, attic. Total - 35.6 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: ma…
Housein Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 6,008
Lot 6995. A country house in a garden partnership in the Great City Village Council. The hou…
Housein Masievicy, Belarus
House
Masievicy, Belarus
39 m²
€ 6,008
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1983 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 38.8 sq.m. 2 rooms. Wal…
Housein Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
184 m²
€ 95,589
Housein Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 35,231
Housein Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
125 m²
€ 77,381
Housein Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 15,021
Buying this object you do not pay the agency a commission! A 1997 residential building is of…
Housein Masievicy, Belarus
House
Masievicy, Belarus
52 m²
€ 9,559
Lot 6408. To your attention is a house in the Great City Village Council at the expense of a…
Housein Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 10,833
Lot 6328. Great direction. Would you like to buy a solid rural house with a lot of household…
Housein Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 6,373
Lot 6296. Dacha in the Great Britain area is 30 km from Brest. A country house partnership i…
Housein Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
130 m²
€ 111,065
Residential building in Brest district. 2021 year.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 136.9 square met…
Housein Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 64,636
A box of a residential building in the Brest district. g.p. 1. Floor. Total.SNB - 131.11 squ…
Housein Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 113,796
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Mukhavetsky direction 192600 Residenti…
Housein Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
97 m²
€ 91,037
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Mukhavetsky direction 192057Zhiloy hou…
Housein Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
€ 95,589
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Mukhavetsky direction 190566 Residenti…
Housein Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
108 m²
€ 65,547
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Mukhavetsky direction 192886Zhiloy hou…

Properties features in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

