New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Malaryta District
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet
Houses
Houses for sale in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Masievicy, Belarus
36 m²
€ 15,476
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1st floor, attic. Total - 35.6 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: ma…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 6,008
Lot 6995. A country house in a garden partnership in the Great City Village Council. The hou…
House
Masievicy, Belarus
39 m²
€ 6,008
Garden house in Maloritsky district. 1983 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 38.8 sq.m. 2 rooms. Wal…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
184 m²
€ 95,589
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 35,231
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
125 m²
€ 77,381
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 15,021
Buying this object you do not pay the agency a commission! A 1997 residential building is of…
House
Masievicy, Belarus
52 m²
€ 9,559
Lot 6408. To your attention is a house in the Great City Village Council at the expense of a…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 10,833
Lot 6328. Great direction. Would you like to buy a solid rural house with a lot of household…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 6,373
Lot 6296. Dacha in the Great Britain area is 30 km from Brest. A country house partnership i…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
130 m²
€ 111,065
Residential building in Brest district. 2021 year.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 136.9 square met…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 64,636
A box of a residential building in the Brest district. g.p. 1. Floor. Total.SNB - 131.11 squ…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 113,796
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Mukhavetsky direction 192600 Residenti…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
97 m²
€ 91,037
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Mukhavetsky direction 192057Zhiloy hou…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
€ 95,589
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Mukhavetsky direction 190566 Residenti…
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
108 m²
€ 65,547
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Mukhavetsky direction 192886Zhiloy hou…
Properties features in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
